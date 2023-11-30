DWI Arrest After A Motorcyclist Is Struck By A Hit And Run Driver

An 18 year old College Station woman is arrested for DWI and causing a collision which injured a motorcyclist.

Arrest reports from College Station police says this took place Tuesday (November 28) around 2:30 in the morning at the intersection of Rock Prairie West and Cullen Trail.

The driver of a pickup, Ceily Simpton, told the arresting officer that she rear ended the motorcyclist after he brake-checked her.

After the motorcyclist stood up, three passengers in her truck told her to drive away.

Simpton called police from home after talking with her parents.

The motorcyclist sustained a broken right forearm.

Simpton is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.