Dustin Johnson Resigns from PGA, Signs with LIV Tour

Story by Ian Curtis

Pro golfer Dustin Johnson has announced that he is resigning from the PGA Tour and signing with the upstart LIV Golf series.

The 2020 Masters champion said that he still plans to compete in the majors. The U.S. Open has said that he and other qualified golfers who signed with LIV are eligible and welcome to compete in next week’s event.

Johnson joins Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and other former PGA golfers in signing with the tour.

It is likely that Johnson will not be eligible to compete in the Ryder Cup, as American players must be members of the PGA of America to be considered. An announcement has yet to be made.