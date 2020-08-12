Dube scores twice as Flames beat Stars 3-2 in Game 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) _ Rasmus Andersson scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in the opener of their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series. Dillon Dube scored twice in the first to put the Flames up 2-0. Dallas got even in the second when Denis Gurianov and captain Jamie Benn scored in a nine-second span. Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 24 shots, including a power-play attempt by Joe Pavelski with 10 seconds left in the game. Game 2 of the series is Thursday. Anton Khudobin had 23 saves for Dallas.