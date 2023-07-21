Drunk Driving Arrests By Bryan Police Follow An Injury Crash And A Report Of Reckless Driving

A car that crashed into the city of Bryan’s welcome sign at Texas and Rosemary Wednesday night resulted in a passenger being injured and the arrest of the driver. A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News that the passenger underwent surgery for non life threatening injuries. 21 year old Izaac Garcia of Bryan was arrested for intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury. Garcia’s car was headed west on Rosemary when it crossed Texas and struck the decorative sign. The driver was not injured, there were no other passengers in his car, and no other vehicles were involved. As of Friday morning, Garcia remains jailed in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.

Bryan police responding to a report of a reckless driver, stops a pickup with five children riding in the bed and two more in the backseat who were unrestrained. The driver, 37 year old Octavio Hernandez-Diaz of Bryan, was arrested for DWI with children under 15 in the truck, along with endangering the five children in the pickup bed. They range in age from eight through 15. The children in the backseat were two and ten years old. According to the BPD arrest report, Diaz drove approximately ten miles with the children in the pickup bed. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the children were released to a family member. Diaz remains in jail with a hold for immigration authorities. Bonds on the criminal charges total $30,000 dollars.