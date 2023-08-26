Drug Busts In Bryan And College Station

A Bryan woman awaiting three trials on criminal charges is back in jail following her arrest on a charge of possessing three quarters of a pound of methamphetamine. The Bryan police arrest report says the meth was found following a traffic stop on Friday on Texas Avenue near fire station two. 37 year old Elizabeth Kaye Moody was a passenger in the SUV that was stopped. The driver was not arrested. Moody was also arrested on a warrant from a drug charge from 2021. Jail records also say she is awaiting two trials on drug charges from 2021 and a traffic charge from last year. Moody is held on bonds totaling $127,000 dollars. WTAW News has asked Bryan police for the estimated street value of the seized drugs.

A College Station man and woman are out of jail on bond following their arrests Thursday on drug charges. College Station police searching a duplex near John Crompton Park found nearly four pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun. 19 year old Da’treyveous Hill and 49 year old Angela Banks were charged with drug possession in a drug free zone. Hill was also charged with stealing the gun. Hill was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars. Banks was released after posting a $10,000 dollar bond. WTAW News has asked College Station police for the estimated street value of the seized drugs.