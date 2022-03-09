Drivers Arrested For Evading With Multiple Convictions And Having Illegal Drugs In A Vehicle During A DPS Driver’s License Test

A Bryan man who has four convictions for evading arrest and is awaiting trial in a fifth case is arrested for evading again. A Bryan police officer who saw a car that failed to signal before a turn followed the car for almost a half mile before stopping. According to the arrest report, the driver said he wanted to get the car to his girlfriend’s house because he knew he had arrest warrants and he was going to jail. 27 year old Joshua Lewis, who was booked in the Brazos County jail on Monday, remained held Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.

A Dallas woman who went to the DPS station in Bryan to let her fiancé use her vehicle to take a driving test winds up in the Brazos County jail on drug charges. According to the DPS arrest report, the DPS employee giving the test smelled marijuana during the drive. After that was confirmed by a trooper, the person who took the test contacted his fiancé. The trooper discovered during a search what is believed to be THC oil, ecstasy, and marijuana buds. 45 year old Lynette Sanders, who said the drugs were hers, was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $8,000 dollars on felony charges of possessing controlled substances.