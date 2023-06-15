Driver Of September 2022 Crash Is Arrested This Week For DWI And Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

The driver in a single vehicle crash in College Station in September 2022 is arrested this week on charges of DWI and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Social media from College Station police states 22 year old Jovan Gonzalez of Bryan turned himself in on Wednesday. He was not arrested at the time of the crash due to injuries he sustained.

CSPD arrest reports state Gonzalez was driving his Camaro in the median of the southbound freeway frontage road near Southwest Parkway when it struck a light pole and flipped.

Gonzalez is accused of getting a ride home and leaving an injured passenger in the median.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries to his face, neck, chest, abdomen, kidney, and pelvis.

The arrest reports also say Gonzalez went from his home to a hospital where he was interviewed and underwent a blood alcohol test. Results of the test showed Gonzalez had a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit at .1777.

As of Thursday morning, Gonzalez remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $32,000 dollars.