Driver Of A Stalled Minivan Gets Who Gets Assistance From A College Station Police Officer Is Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions

A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail.

It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.

38 year old Josue Leon-Medrano spent some time in the jail after being arrested for DWI with three prior convictions.

Tuesday night’s arrest followed a CSPD officer helping move Medrano’s stalled minivan out of the intersection of University and Texas.

The officer smelled alcohol on Medrano’s breath, and the driver failed field sobriety tests.

Medrano, who was arrested for DWI with three prior convictions, is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.