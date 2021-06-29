Driver Of A Pickup Stuck In The Mud Is Arrested On Multiple Charges

The driver of a two ton pickup truck that got stuck in the mud on someone else’s land near Kurten following Monday’s rain was arrested on charges of burglary of a tin storage building, theft with two or more convictions, and criminal trespassing.

According to the Brazos County sheriff’s arrest report, 24 year old David Adam Wood of College Station told a neighboring landowner he was trying to turn around when he got stuck.

The neighbor told a sheriff’s deputy he thought Wood was trying to steal a trailer.

The deputy found on the ground, a gate with a lock and chain that he believed was manipulated to allow the the truck to enter.

Wood, who was booked into the Brazos County jail for the sixth time in two years, is held on bonds for the local charges that total $12,000 dollars.

Wood is also being held on two warrants from Smith County, charging him with possession of a controlled substance and evidence tampering. The Smith County bonds total $550,000 dollars.