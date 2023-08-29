Driver Of A Car Killed After Being Struck By A Semi, And A Motorcyclist Struck By A Vehicle Escapes Life Threatening Injuries

A Bryan woman has after her car was struck by a semi that failed to yield the right of way. This happened Tuesday just before seven a.m. at the intersection of FM 60 and FM 50 near Snook. DPS reports the southbound semi hit an eastbound car. The driver of the car, 24 year old Jessica Ramos, died at the scene. The trucker, from California, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A motorcyclist who was hit by a car Tuesday morning south of the Texas A&M campus was taken to the hospital for treatment of leg injuries. College Station police report the motorcyclist, going north on Wellborn, was hit by a vehicle turning onto Wellborn from Grove Street, which is south of George Bush.