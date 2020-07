Bryan police is investigating a Friday evening crash where a car struck five parked vehicles before striking an apartment building.

BPD reported Saturday afternoon the driver was in serious but stable condition.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Friday to Wolf Pen Condos at Wellborn and F&B Roads.

No other injuries were reported.

Property damage to the apartment building was estimated at $50,000 dollars. Damage to each of the vehicles was estimated at $10,000 dollars.