Dr. Seth Sullivan Promoted to THE Brazos County Health Authority

The spokesman for the Brazos County health district’s pandemic response has been promoted.

Dr. Seth Sullivan is now THE Brazos County health authority.

Sullivan has been the alternate health authority since 2013.

Sullivan takes over for Dr. Eric Wilke, who has been on military deployment during the pandemic.

According to the health district, the duties of a health authority includes the following:

· Establishing, maintaining, and enforcing jurisdictional quarantine orders;

· Aiding local boards of health, local health departments in quarantine inspections, disease prevention and suppression efforts, birth and death statistics, and general sanitation issues within their jurisdiction;

· Reporting the presence of contagious, infectious and dangerous epidemic diseases to local and state authorities; and

· Aiding local jurisdictions and boards of health in carrying out public health required rules, ordinances, sanitation laws, quarantine rules, and required reporting of any vital statistics collected.