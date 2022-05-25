DPS Troopers Arrest Two Houston Men Arrested Following A High Speed Chase In Bryan And Discovering Stolen Catalytic Converters

Two Houston men in a car with illegal window tint and a defective brake light led a DPS trooper on a chase in Bryan at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Thanks to a WTAW listener texting us at 979-695-1620 and reported seeing the chase Tuesday morning at Highway 21 and the freeway.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a street sign at Pruitt and Hall Streets…which is between Highway 21 and Neal recreation center.

According to DPS arrest reports, after the crash the men ran away. That led to a six hour search involving multiple agencies which also resulted in multiple schools being shut down because the men were considered armed and dangerous.

A DPS spokesman told WTAW News the men were captured without resistance about three blocks away from the crash in the area of 22nd and Alamo.

Before the men were caught, troopers found in the car seven stolen catalytic converters and two battery operated saws.

The driver, 29 year old Alfred West Jr., is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $225,000 dollars. West is also held for the sheriff’s office in St. Clair county in Illinois on a charge of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts.

The passenger, 28 year old Jaleen Anderson, is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000 dollars.

The manhunt included DPS troopers from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, and Robertson counties, a DPS air unit, the DPS criminal intelligence division, Texas Rangers, Bryan and College Station police, the Brazos County sheriff’s office, and Brazos County constables.