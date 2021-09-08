DPS Trooper Makes Arrest After The Suspect’s Mother Turns Him In

A College Station man is jailed on multiple charges after leading a DPS trooper on a high speed chase that ended in a crash.

According to the arrest report, the driver surrendered to his mother.

The trooper clocked a car on the freeway going 88 in a 70.

After the car pulled over, the trooper smelled marijuana and ordered the driver to get out of his car.

After the trooper returned to his vehicle, the driver returned to his car and led the trooper on a pursuit that ended when the car crashed at Texas and Deacon.

The driver got out of his car and ran away.

The driver’s mother wound up at the crash site and wanted the car. The trooper said the car would be towed unless the driver returned to the scene. That’s when the mother found her son and brought him back.

19 year old Javon Ross, who was booked Tuesday on charges of reckless driving, evading arrest during the chase and after he ran away from the traffic stop, striking a highway sign, and evidence tampering by throwing away marijuana, was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $21,000 dollars.