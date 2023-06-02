DPS Trooper Finds Two IED’s In A SUV North Of Easterwood Airport

A DPS trooper who was checking why a driver pulled over the side of the road around five a.m. Thursday notified College Station police that he found an explosive device.

According to CSPD’s Facebook page, the trooper found two homemade IED’s (improvised explosive device) in the SUV that was on Turkey Creek Road north of Easterwood Airport.

CSPD’s bomb squad removed and “disposed” the devices.

The trooper also found an undisclosed number and types of firearms and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.

CSPD social media states one rifle was found, which the driver told officers he was planning to fire in the air in an attempt to commit suicide by cop.

The driver, 56 year old Michael Scott Morgan of Somerville, was arrested on charges of possessing the IED’s…which are considered prohibited weapons, criminal attempt aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant, and possessing a controlled substance.

CSPD’s social media also states that other local, state, and federal agencies have been notified to the proximity of the SUV to the airport.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.

As of Friday morning, Scott remained in the Brazos County jail. No bond has been set.

WTAW News has requested the jail booking photo of Michael Scott Morgan.