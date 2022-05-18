DPS Traffic Stop Leads To Arresting Two Bryan Men On Charges Of Possessing Almost Nine Pounds Of Crystal Meth

A DPS trooper pulling over a car for traffic violations Monday afternoon on Highway 6 in Brazos County resulted in the arrests of the driver and a passenger on charges of possessing five bags of crystal meth with a combined weight of almost nine pounds.

The driver, Domingo Galvan Jr. of Bryan, was arrested on his 45th birthday. According to online records, it is the 15th time Galvan has gone to jail in 20 years.

The passenger who was arrested, 30 year old Eugene Acosta Jr. of Bryan, is on probation after pleading guilty to possessing a controlled substance.

Both men were released from jail Tuesday after posting $50,000 dollar bonds.

According to the DPS arrest report, the trooper made the traffic stop after seeing the car fail to signal a lane change, follow too closely, and fail to drive in a single lane.

Assisting the trooper in the traffic stop were a Brazos County precinct three deputy constable and K-9 officer Diego.