DPS Returns To The Scene Of A Double Fatality Crash On Highway 6 Between OSR And Hearne

The names of two drivers who were killed a two vehicle crash on Highway 6 north of Bryan last Friday morning were released on Tuesday.

DPS Sgt. Erik Burse says a southbound SUV driven by 47 year old Michael Cox of Marquez was passing two vehicles at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck an oncoming car driven by 25 year old Erin Novak of Houston.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Burse says troopers returned to the crash site Tuesday near the Campbell’s Creek bridge to continue their investigation.

Original story:

Two people died Friday morning from a crash that closed Highway 6 between OSR and Hearne.

Robertson County sheriff Gerald Yezak says the collision at the Campbell’s Creek bridge resulted in a fire that engulfed one of the vehicles.

Yezak says three DPS troopers are at the scene. They are being assisted by deputies from Robertson and Brazos counties and a constable’s office.

WTAW News has left multiple messages with DPS requesting more information.