DPS Reports Two Law Enforcement Officers Were Shot During A Burleson County Standoff

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports two law enforcement officers were shot during a standoff in Burleson County.

The Burleson County sheriff’s office chief deputy is hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot Tuesday evening while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the suspect. Chief deputy John Pollock joined the Burleson County department last year after retiring from the Brazos County sheriff’s office.

About eight hours after Pollock was shot, an unidentified DPS trooper was shot when the suspect left his home under what law enforcement officers believed was going to be a surrender. The trooper, who was shot in the arm, is hospitalized in stable condition.

After the trooper was shot, law enforcement returned fire, killing the suspect. The suspect was identified as 41 year old James Matalice Smith of Somerville.