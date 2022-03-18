DPS Reports One Death, One Major Injury, And Four Minor Injuries From A Wednesday Morning Crash On Highway 6 North Of OSR

The Texas department of public safety has identified a Bryan man who was killed following a Wednesday morning collision on Highway 6 north of OSR.

DPS announced Friday that a van with a driver and five passengers pulled out of a private drive and was struck by a southbound semi that was towing a trailer.

The person who died, 46 year old Luis Gomez, was a passenger in the van.

The driver of the van was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The four other passengers in the van and the driver of the semi were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

DPS did not release any other information about the crash, which closed Highway 6 for about four hours.

Original story:

The Texas Department of Transportation (DPS) is investigating a fatality crash that closed state Highway 6 in Robertson County Wednesday morning for about four hours.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. about one mile north of OSR.

According to a DPS news release, a southbound semi struck a vehicle exiting a private drive.

One person, yet to be identified, died. No other details were released.

According to a WTAW listener, a life flight helicopter was on the scene.