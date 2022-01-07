DPS Investigating Hit and Run

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a car involved in a hit and run crash Thursday around 1:30 a.m. in west Bryan.

According to DPS, a black passenger car was traveling westbound on Leonard Road near FM 2818 when it struck a pedestrian.

The driver fled the scene. The pedestrian, 31 year-old Jessica Navarro of Bryan, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle will have passenger side damage and will be missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPS at 776-3100.