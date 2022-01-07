DPS Investigating Hit and Run

January 7, 2022 Chelsea Reber
Image from the Texas Department of Public Safety's Twitter account.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a car involved in a hit and run crash Thursday around 1:30 a.m. in west Bryan.

According to DPS, a black passenger car was traveling westbound on Leonard Road near FM 2818 when it struck a pedestrian.

The driver fled the scene. The pedestrian, 31 year-old Jessica Navarro of Bryan, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle will have passenger side damage and will be missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPS at 776-3100.