DPS Investigating Fatality Crashes In Madison, Grimes, And Burleson Counties

DPS reports the collision of a pickup, a SUV, and a semi on Highway 21 west of North Zulch Monday afternoon killed two of the drivers. They were identified as the driver of the truck, 81 year old James Nash of Leona and the driver of the SUV, 76 year old Carole Martin of Normangee. The preliminary crash investigation determined the pickup was passing the semi in a no passing zone when it struck the oncoming SUV head on. The driver of the semi was not injured.

DPS is also investigating a deadly crash Monday morning south of Caldwell. The victim was driving a Ford F-350 pickup in the fog Monday at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Highway 36, when the southbound truck crossed the center line, went into the northbound ditch, and struck a tree. The driver who was killed was identified as 57 year old Joseph Langlois of Florence, Alabama.

And our sister station Navasota News reports that an Anderson woman was killed in a two vehicle crash near Plantersville on Monday afternoon. DPS reports that 63 year old Leticia Bonilla was killed at Highway 105 and FM 1774, when the eastbound Kia she was driving turned in front of an oncoming Dodge. She was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. The passenger, 59 year old Raul Bonilla of Anderson, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the Dodge, 29 year old Edgar Almaguer of Brenham, was treated for minor injuries.