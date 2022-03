The Texas Department of Transportation (DPS) is investigating a fatality crash that closed state Highway 6 in Robertson County Wednesday morning for about four hours.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. about one mile north of OSR.

According to a DPS news release, a southbound semi struck a vehicle exiting a private drive.

One person, yet to be identified, died. No other details were released.

According to a WTAW listener, a life flight helicopter was on the scene.