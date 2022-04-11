DPS Investigating A Texas A&M Police Vehicle That Struck A Pedestrian

The Texas department of public safety (DPS) is investigating a pedestrian who was struck in the Northgate district by a Texas A&M police vehicle.

This took place shortly before the bars closed early Sunday morning on University near Tauber.

A 21 year old A&M student was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A university police (UPD) spokesman says part of the DPS investigation involves if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk.

A witness told UPD that the officer had a green light.

DPS assistance was requested because the incident involved a UPD officer.