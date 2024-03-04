DPS Investigating A Fatal Crash In Burleson County And A Four Vehicle Crash Near The Robertson-Milam County Line

A College Station woman died in a three vehicle crash Friday (March 1) in Burleson County. The Texas department of public safety (DPS) says the collision took place west of Caldwell, when a car on FM 696 turned into the wrong lanes of Highway 21. The car was struck head-on by a pickup and then by a S-U-V. The driver of the car died. She was identified as 26 year old Julia Grasley. The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with suspected incapacitating injuries. The driver and two passengers in the S-U-V were treated for injuries at the scene and released.

A four vehicle crash that closed Highway 79 near the Brazos River for nearly two hours Sunday afternoon (March 3) resulted in no casualties. DPS reports a trailer became unhooked from a pickup and went into oncoming traffic. The trailer was struck by an oncoming S-U-V and car as they crested a hill.