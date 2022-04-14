DPS Arrests Four Men At A College Station Hotel On Charges Of Soliciting Prostitution

Three men from College Station and one from Houston were arrested Wednesday on charges of running a prostitution business out of a College Station hotel.

Two undercover agents from the department of public safety (DPS) contacted the men that were described in the DPS arrest reports as being involved in a “commercial sex demand reduction operation”.

When the undercover agents were told to open the door to the hotel room, an arrest team entered and took the occupants into custody.

The four who were taken to the Brazos County jail were identified as 42 year old Kerry Asonganyi of College Station, 20 year old Bryson Klein of College Station, 32 year old Nihad Merdzo of College Station, and 38 year old Cristian Parada-Portillo of Houston.

All four remained jailed Thursday morning in lieu of $5,000 dollar bonds on charges of soliciting prostitution.