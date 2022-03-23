DPS Announces A Ten Most Wanted Sex Offender Is Arrested In Bryan

The Texas department of public safety announces the capture of a ten most wanted sex offender in Bryan.

43 year old ChaCha Jackson of Somerville was arrested Monday in an apartment complex.

Jackson has been wanted since May 2021 after the Burleson County sheriff’s office issued an arrest warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office issued an arrest warrant on the same charge in July 2021.

DPS reported Jackson was convicted in 2013 for sexual assault of a 14 year old child and sentenced to two years.

In 2016, she was convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and was sentenced to three years.

In 2017, she was convicted of Injury to a Child and sentenced to an additional three years.

Involved in Monday’s apprehension were DPS special agents, the Bryan police department, and the Brazos County sheriff’s office.

Because the arrest was not the result of tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, no reward will be paid.