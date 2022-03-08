Downtown Bryan’s Queen Theatre Reopening March 17

The private operator of the city of Bryan’s Queen Theatre will reopen on St. Patrick’s Day.

Deputy city manager Joey Dunn announced on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs the grand reopening features the new film “The Batman”.

There is new seating, a new sound system, a bar, and food service will be available.

Dunn also says the same private operator will begin improvements soon at the city’s Palace Theater property.

Click below for comments from Joey Dunn, visiting with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.