Downtown Bryan’s Palace Theater Set to Reopen August 4

The Palace Theater event venue in downtown Bryan reopens next week following renovations.

The marketing director for the management company hired to run the Palace for the city of Bryan says they plan to host concerts every weekend.

Emily Bell also says there will be free performances on First Fridays, beginning with the reopening on August 4.

Bell says changes to the facility included adding a cantina, upgrading seating, adding a turf floor, and replacing the overhead canopy.

A concert schedule can be found online at palacebryantx.com.

Click below for comments from Emily Bell, visiting with WTAW’s Ian Curtis.

Listen to “Downtown Bryan's Palace Theater reopening August 4” on Spreaker.