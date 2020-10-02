Downtown Bryan’s First Friday Celebrating 15th Anniversary

Friday is the 15th anniversary of downtown Bryan’s First Friday.

Among other things you will see are 15 wood hearts that are four by four feet that were painted by local artists.

Artists who participated in the HeARTbeat of Bryan Art Project were asked to draw inspiration from the arts, culture, and community of Bryan. The hearts will be scattered throughout Downtown Bryan during October First Friday.

Destination Bryan is now responsible for activities and events throughout the city.

Katelyn Brown is one of two former employees at the Downtown Bryan Association who have moved to the city’s new tourism office.

First Friday also includes live music in front of the Carnegie History Center between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and vendors representing the Brazos Valley Farmers Market from 5 until 9 p.m.

