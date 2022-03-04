Downtown Bryan Update From Destination Bryan And The City Of Bryan

Downtown Bryan’s First Friday activities includes building lights in blue and yellow as a show of support for Ukraine. Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says the lights will remain blue and yellow through Sunday.

Friday evening is the presentation of the Texas Music Office’s designation of Bryan as a music friendly activity. The presentation at the Grand Stafford Theater begins at 7:30. That is followed by two free concerts.

Click below to hear more comments about March First Friday and a preview of April’s Downtown Street and Art Fair from Chris Ortegon of the Destination Bryan tourism office and WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Destination Bryan tourism office preview of downtown Bryan's March First Friday and preview of April's Downtown Street and Art Fair” on Spreaker.