Downed Power Lines Shuts Down Traffic And Causes A Power Outage

A WTAW listener reporting a semi hitting power lines crossing the freeway in College Station Tuesday evening caused traffic to stop in both directions and also led to a power outage.

College Station police reported northbound traffic exiting at Rock Prairie, then taking the frontage road to Coopers BBQ, then went through the parking lot to Corsair and then Emerald Parkway before returning to the frontage road.

Southbound freeway traffic exited at Southwest Parkway to the frontage road.

Emergency responders and College Station Utilities arrived just after 6:30 p.m. The freeway was reopened and power was restored around 7:30 p.m.