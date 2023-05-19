Door Dash Delivery Driver Arrested By College Station Police

A Door Dash delivery driver is in the Brazos County jail following his arrest Wednesday afternoon at the College Station McDonald’s at Texas and Southwest Parkway.

According to College Station police arrest reports, 22 year old Jeremiah Peterson of Bryan was irate over his order taking too long.

Employees told police Peterson threatened to shoot and punch them.

Peterson is charged with making a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, misdemeanor criminal mischief after damaging a window of a police SUV, and a warrant from a misdemeanor theft in February.

Peterson is held as of Friday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.