Luka Doncic scored 35 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks blasted the Phoenix Suns Sunday night, 123-90 in Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals.

Dallas jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back, holding the top-seeded Suns to just 37.9% shooting from the floor.

Spencer Dinwiddie poured in 30 points off the bench for Dallas, which advances to take on Golden State in the Conference Finals.