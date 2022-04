Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks walloped the Utah Jazz Monday night, 102-77 in Game 5 of their NBA Playoff series.

Jalen Brunson added 24 points for the Mavs, who retake the series lead, three games to two.

Utah star Donovan Mitchell was an early exit after tweaking his hamstring. He’s listed as “day-to-day” ahead of Game 6 Thursday night in Salt Lake City.