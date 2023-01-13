Doncic, Mavericks Outlast Lakers in Double OT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night, 119-115 in double-overtime.

Luka Doncic knocked down a clutch three to send it into OT, and went on to finish with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.

The game was not without its fair share of controversy, as several Lakers players, including LeBron James, voiced their frustrations with a perceived no-call at the end of regulation.

With the win, the Mavs snap a two-game skid to improve to 24-19 on the year.