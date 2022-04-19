Doncic-less Mavericks Top Jazz in Game 2 of NBA Playoff Series

No Luka, no problem for the Dallas Mavericks, as they downed the Utah Jazz Tuesday night, 110-104.

With Doncic sidelined for the second straight game with a left calf strain, teammate Jalen Brunsen erupted for 41 points as the Mavs tied the series at one win a piece.

Maxi Kleber got into the action as well, hitting eight three pointers and finishing with 25 points.

Dallas will look to get back to full strength Thursday when it heads to Salt Lake City for Game 3.

In other NBA action, the Philadelphia 76ers have a 2-0 series lead over Toronto following a 112-97 victory.

Meanwhile, Golden State has a commanding lead after blasting Denver, 126-106.