Luka Doncic erupted for 41 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Golden State Warriors Thursday night, 122-113.

Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points for Dallas, which has now won five of its last six (38-25).

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs’ late rally came up short as they fell to the Sacramento Kings, 115-112.

San Antonio trailed by 13 points at halftime, but outscored Sacramento, 61-51 in the second half.