Luka Doncic poured in 49 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks downed the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night, 125-118.

Jalen Brunson added 23 points for Dallas, which improves to 35-24 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets were rolled by the Los Angeles Clippers, 142-111.

Jalen Green finished with 21 points for Houston, which has now dropped 10 of its last 11.