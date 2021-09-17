Donations Begin Sunday To More Than 135 Non Profit Agencies Participating In Third Annual “Brazos Valley Gives” Fundraiser

More than 135 Brazos Valley non profit agencies are participating in the third annual “Brazos Valley Gives” fundraising campaign that is coordinated by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley (CFBV).

During Thursday’s kickoff event, foundation president Patricia Gerling announced this year’s goal is $750,000 dollars. Then Gerling said “I know the Brazos Valley can do a million dollars this year.”

The 18 hour day of giving is October 19. Early giving begins Sunday.

As of September 13, contributions can be made to 106 agencies based in Brazos County, 18 in Washington County, six in Burleson County, four based in Grimes County, and one based in Robertson and Madison counties.

Click below for comments from the Brazos Valley Gives kickoff event. Speakers are Patricia Gerling and event co-chairs Julie Porter and Molly Watson.

Additional information from the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley:

The Community Foundation launched Brazos Valley Gives and the beginning of early giving during its Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Deluxe Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, September 16. Over 135 nonprofits are participating in the 3rd annual Brazos Valley Gives Day which will be held on Tuesday, October 19. Tom Light Chevrolet joins the Foundation in presenting this year’s Giving Day.

To make a gift to a participating nonprofit, businesses or donors simply log on to brazosvalleygives.org.

Donors choose and give to the nonprofit of their choice. Early giving begins on September 19 and concludes on October 18, with Brazos Valley Gives Day on Tuesday, October 19.

Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX, The Eagle, INSITE, Brenham Banner Press, Lamar Advertising, the Bryan/College Station and Washington County Chambers of Commerce among others are partnering with Brazos Valley Gives to ensure the community is aware and ready for the big day, which supports the good works of nonprofits throughout the 7-county region.

During the inaugural year of Brazos Valley Gives in 2019, more than 100 nonprofits participated with 100% of nonprofits receiving a financial benefit from the $363,686 that was raised. Last year, 136 nonprofits received a financial benefit from $801,462 raised!

“Early giving makes it easy for the donor to give at their convenience. Those gifts are just the spark that the nonprofit needs to build their momentum leading up to Brazos Valley Gives,” stated Molly Watson,

Co-Chair.

Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as one community to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the

Brazos Valley.

This third annual event has expanded to include nonprofits from throughout the 7-county Brazos Valley region. Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts—and, on this day, everyone can be a philanthropist with a $10 minimum donation. “Nonprofits contribute to a wide range of important quality of life needs within our communities including housing, food insecurity, youth development, animal welfare, personal safety, environmental quality, among countless others — all at the heart of our communities quality of life,” noted Patricia Gerling, President/CEO of the Community Foundation.

Brazos Valley Gives is powered by the Community Foundation, and 100% of all donations benefit the donor’s charity(is) of choice. As the Brazos Valley’s trusted partner in philanthropy, the Community Foundation powers Brazos Valley Gives. “It is our gift to the community,” noted Julie Porter, Co-Chair and immediate past Foundation Board Chair. The goal for Brazos Valley Gives is $750,000.

Visit brazosvalleygives.org to see a list of the nonprofit participants, or for more information send an email to brazosvalleygives@gmail.com. If you are a local citizen or business interested in providing a matching gift to support a nonprofit’s goal or hosting a business fundraiser and presenting a “big check” during Brazos Valley Gives day, please call Molly Watson at (979) 450-4223 or Patricia Gerling at (979) 589- 4305.

Let’s all join in as we strengthen nonprofits, empower donors and build community throughout our beloved Brazos Valley.