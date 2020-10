MIAMI (AP) _ The Miami Dolphins are making a quarterback change following a 3-3 start, replacing veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick with rookie Tua Tagovailoa. A person with knowledge of the decision says the former Alabama star will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams following the team’s bye week. Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in a mop-up role during the second half of Sunday’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets after Fitzpatrick had thrown for three touchdowns.