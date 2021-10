The Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the San Francisco Giants Thursday night, 2-1 in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

Max Scherzer picked up his first career save by striking out Wilmer Flores on a questionable check swing call in the bottom of the ninth.

Los Angeles advances to take on Atlanta in the National League Championship Series.

The Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in four games in the NLDS.