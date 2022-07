Wimbledon winner and 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic says he will not be play in next month’s US Open unless the country eases its restrictions on COVID-19 vaccinations for foreign nationals.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, has already missed the Australian Open after he was refused a medical exemption and deported from the country.

The US Open is slated to begin August 29th in New York City.