Men’s top-seed Novak Djokovic overcame a subpar opening set to rally past American Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Monday night.

Djokovic is attempting to complete the first calendar Grand Slam by a male since Rod Laver in 1969.

On the women’s side of the court, teenager Emma Raducanu is moving on to the women’s quarterfinals after routing American Shelby Rogers at Flushing Meadows.