Novak Djokovic came up just short in his bid to become the first male since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar Grand Slam. The #1 seed fell to #2 Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the U.S. Open Final.

18-year-old Emma Raducanu swept Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in the women’s final on Saturday.