Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

The star tennis player arrived in Melbourne last week to participate in the Australian Open, but his medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine has been rejected by the country’s government, which requires all visitors to have the shot.

The Open is set to kick-off in three days with the Djokovic listed as the men’s No. 1 seed.