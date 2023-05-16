Divided Brazos County Commission Vote To Terminate Veterans Service Officer Follows Appeals From Ten Veterans

Brazos County’s veterans service officer lost his job Tuesday on a three to two vote by the county commission.

County judge Duane Peters, who hired Pat Patterson in November of 2017, made the recommendation to terminate him.

Peters said he would not reveal the reason “under advice of outside counsel”.

Peters did say the firing “was a hard decision for me, and I did what I felt like I had to do and did it.”

Before the vote, ten veterans who were served by Patterson appealed to let him keep his job.

Also voting for termination were Chuck Konderla and Wanda Watson. Voting against termination were Steve Aldrich and Nancy Berry. None of the four commissioners made any comments before or after the vote.

Brazos County’s website now instructs veterans to contact state officials in Temple and federal officials in Waco for assistance.

Click below for comments from the May 16, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners vote 3-2 to fire the veterans services offices following appeals from local veterans” on Spreaker.