Disturbance In A College Station Apartment Parking Lot Results In Three Arrests

College Station police arrested three people following a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The arrests at Peppertree Apartments on Longmire Sunday afternoon came after officers used pepper spray during attempts to get multiple people to comply with officer commands.

A man and a woman who were sprayed then arrested are accused of trying to free a man who had been detained by an officer.

The third arrest involved a man who is accused of blocking another officer who was attempting to check the welfare of others in the disturbance.

None of the arrest reports indicated any medical treatment was sought or given following several small physical altercations and officers using pepper spray.

The initial CSPD response was to a woman telling 9-1-1…quoting the arrest report…”a lot of people were trying to enter her home and she had a knife to defend herself.”

42 year old James Mason of College Station was in jail Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 dollars following his arrest for interfering with public duties and giving a false name.

22 year old Brooklyn Hunter-Wells of College Station is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest for interfering with public duties.

22 year old Kendrick Jackson Jr. is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following his arrest for interfering with public duties.