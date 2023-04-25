Distin Adds to Collection with USTFCCCA and SEC Honors

Credit to Matthew McGinnis | Student Assistant, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Lamara Distin was named USTFCCCA Women’s Athlete of the Week, as well as SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the LSU Alumni Gold meet, announced Monday.

Distin won the high jump at the LSU Alumni Gold meet with a national leading clearance over 6-4.75/1.95m, topping her season best of 6-4/1.93m from Mt. SAC. The mark is only two centimeters off her personal best of 6-5.5/1.97m from last April.

The clearance equals the tenth-best performance in collegiate history, while Distin holds five of the top-10 high jump marks on the all-time list. Her personal best is just two centimeters off the collegiate record.

Distin has been named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week twice in her career, while she holds seven lifetime SEC Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Next Up

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams split travel as the track team makes the journey to Franklin Field in Philadelphia for the Penn Relays on April 27-29, while the field squad travels to Drachman Stadium in Tucson to compete at the Desert Heat Classic on April 27-29.