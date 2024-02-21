Dispute Over A New Disc Golf Course In East Bryan

The city of Bryan has been contacted by three homeowners associations and others who want the removal of a disc golf course in the eastside Park Hudson neighborhood.

WTAW News received a statement from the city that some disc golf baskets were removed last week and that discussions are taking place with stakeholders and internally.

A letter to WTAW News from the Park Hudson, Park Village, and Park Meadow HOA’s says the disc course was built without following required procedures, making appropriate notifications to citizen groups, or considering obvious and harmful impacts.

Click HERE to read and download the letter from the HOA’s that was provided to WTAW News.

Among other things, opponents say the Park Hudson Trail was never intended to be a sports venue where flying discs can injure people and pets. Opponents also say mature trees were removed, threatening wildlife that includes at least one endangered species, and compromising flood protection.

Another opponent who sent a letter to city officials was Kay Hamilton, whose husband Buzz is the namesake of the dog park in the Park Hudson area.

Click HERE to read and download the letter from Kay Hamilton that was provided to WTAW News.

Three members of the Bryan city council also received a letter opposing disc golf in Park Hudson by the president of the Park Meadow HOA.

Click HERE to read and download the letter from the Park Meadow HOA president that was provided to WTAW News.

An e-mail thread provided to WTAW News includes the city’s parks and recreation director telling a resident of the Park Village subdivision that four disc golf baskets were removed in early February that were near homes or the Park Hudson walking trail.

Click HERE to read and download the e-mail thread that was provided to WTAW News.

Supporters have a petition on the change.org website with nearly 1,900 signatures as of February 20 and comments from local residents and out of town guests who play the course.

The dispute has not been discussed in public by the Bryan city council. And it was not on the agenda of the February 20th meeting of the city’s parks and recreation advisory board. Because neither group put disc golf on their agenda, it can not be discussed in the public comment portion of their meetings.