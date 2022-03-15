Dispute Over A Card Game Leads To A Bryan Man’s Arrest On Charges Of Assaulting His Girlfriend And Her Two Daughters

A dispute over a card game led to a Bryan man’s arrest on charges of assaulting his girlfriend and her two children.

All three victims were treated at a hospital.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, 50 year old Cludelus Pearson spanked an 11 year old girl.

Then after the girlfriend say he did not need to that, he shoved her.

After that, he pulled the hair of a 14 year old and violently shook her from side to side, causing her to fall to the ground and vomit.

Then he grabbed the girlfriend’s hair and shook her, causing her head to hit concrete on the ground.

Pearson, who was booked Sunday in the Brazos County jail for the 34th time since 1991, remained held Tuesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $29,000 dollars.